Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Kennett Humane Department celebrates Thanksgiving

The Kennett Humane Department hosted a pet-friendly Thanksgiving dinner this week.
The Kennett Humane Department hosted a pet-friendly Thanksgiving dinner this week.(Source: Kennett Humane Department Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - A place that officials say is not your typical pound spent this week giving animals a pet-friendly Thanksgiving dinner.

According to a post on the Kennett Humane Department Facebook page, Courtney Ingram contacted the office about having a Thanksgiving dinner for the dogs.

“She explained she would make sure all dishes were dog friendly. Of course, we said absolutely,” the post noted.

SHARE: When I say we are not your typical pound, I’m being very honest. Most pounds are a sad place to be and a death...

Posted by Kennett Humane Dpt on Wednesday, November 24, 2021

The dogs were given turkey, sweet potatoes, green beans, and carrots for the Thanksgiving dinner.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Morris was last seen walking along Highway 367 in Jackson County.
Human remains identified as missing man
Two people died and another person was hurt when their vehicles collided head-on.
2 killed in head-on collision
1 injured in morning shooting in Jonesboro
A Jonesboro police officer responding to a call for help instead reported finding a man with...
Police: Man with meth found masturbating outside McDonald’s
A woman died and two children were injured when their car collided head-on with a semi-truck.
Woman killed, children injured in head-on collision

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
1 injured in morning shooting in Jonesboro
One person was injured early Thursday in a shooting on Aggie and Holmes, according to Jonesboro...
1 injured in morning shooting in Jonesboro
Charles Doty Jr.
‘I was shocked it was over a $6 pizza’: Man pulls gun on pizza place employees over wait time