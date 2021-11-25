Kennett Humane Department celebrates Thanksgiving

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - A place that officials say is not your typical pound spent this week giving animals a pet-friendly Thanksgiving dinner.

According to a post on the Kennett Humane Department Facebook page, Courtney Ingram contacted the office about having a Thanksgiving dinner for the dogs.

“She explained she would make sure all dishes were dog friendly. Of course, we said absolutely,” the post noted.

SHARE: When I say we are not your typical pound, I’m being very honest. Most pounds are a sad place to be and a death... Posted by Kennett Humane Dpt on Wednesday, November 24, 2021

The dogs were given turkey, sweet potatoes, green beans, and carrots for the Thanksgiving dinner.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.