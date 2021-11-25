Rainy start to Thanksgiving Day

It’s a wet start to Thanksgiving! Rain will continue to move through this morning dropping around half an inch of rain for most. Some may see less or more rain. Our high will be in the morning as temperatures slowly drop for the rest of the day. Hopefully, we’ll see a little sunshine as the sun sets. Temperatures drop quickly overnight to the 20s. That’ll set us up for a cold Black Friday with highs in the 40s. A few clouds are possible at times over the weekend, but any rain stays well to our south. Temperatures try to get back into the 60s before a dry cold front passes through. Still no rain chances on the 7-day forecast besides what is falling this morning. The start of December looks warm for the season, highs in the 60s look likely.

