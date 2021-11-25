Energy Alert
Turkey Trot back after year’s hiatus

The 16th annual Turkey Trot was held Thursday in Jonesboro.
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The 16th annual Jonesboro Turkey Trot was held at Craighead Forest Park after the event was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The trot had about 50 participants this year, who decided to make the run through rainy and cold conditions.

Event coordinator Amanda Herget said she was so happy with the turnout.

“Considering the weather in pleased with this turnout, I was sweating it this morning when it started raining,” Herget said.

The group that sponsored the Turkey Trot will also be hosting another running fundraiser, the Santa Shuffle, in December.

