Arkansas State men’s basketball hosts Morehead State & Kansas City in Eracism Invitational

A-State begins the CollegeInsider.com Eracism Invitational Friday at 7 p.m. against Morehead State. The game can be seen on ESPN+. Morehead State plays Kansas City Saturday at 6 p.m. and A-State plays Kansas City Sunday at 3 p.m. to round out the event.

A-State started 6-of-32 (.188) from 3-point range this season with six different players accounting for the makes, but have hit 15-of-38 (.395) against Central Baptist College and Southeast Missouri. A-State is 39-16 since the 2017-18 season began when scoring 75 or more points and have won 9-straight games when reaching 75 points. The Red Wolves are 19-3 in the last 22 games they have held an opponent to below 40 percent shooting.

Marquis Eaton is 12 points away from Steve Brooks (1969-74) for 9th on the all-time scoring list in program history. Marquis Eaton needs 12 assists to pass Brian Reaves for the 3rd-most assists in program history.

The Red Wolves meet Morehead State for the second time and Friday’s matchup is the first in Jonesboro between the two teams. The two sides met last year for the first meeting with the Eagles coming away with a 69-61 victory in Morehead, Ky. Last year’s meeting was scheduled less than a week before the Nov. 29, 2020 matchup after A-State altered the schedule and opened the season at Marshall. A-State carries an 89-94 mark against current programs from the Ohio Valley Conference.

A-State meets Kansas City (formerly UMKC) for the first time since 2002 leading the series 6-0. The Red Wolves and Roos played back-to-back seasons in 2001 and 2002 with the previous four encounters coming prior to the 1990-91 season.

