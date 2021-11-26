Black Friday deals looking different as shoppers head to stores

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The staples of Black Friday include long lines at checkout counters, filled parking lots, and good deals on clothing and merchandise.

This year, a staple for many companies is a lack of inventory.

Supply chain issues across the country have caused businesses to cut down on their usual discounts, forcing them to think of other ways to attract shoppers.

The owner of Gearhead, Amanda Herget, says that they have come up with an idea they think is just as good as a discount.

“So, what we opted to do was cashback and I have noticed that some of the larger retailers like Kohls are doing the same thing so you spend $100 and you get $10 back,” Herget said.

Even with discounts not quite being the same, that did not stop shoppers from coming out in full force. Makenzie Adams of Jonesboro woke up at 2:30 a.m. Friday to try and beat the crowds.

“This is actually really exciting to be here with all of my family and friends,” Adams said. “Last year, I was in quarantine when this event took place.”

That reason is why many shoppers and store owners were thrilled to be back. Last year, Herget said her store has about a handful of people in it on Black Friday, while this year they had a line at the door before it opened.

“It’s so exciting for us this year to see the crowds to see people excited to be out shopping,” Herget said.

Herget stressed that those last-minute shoppers may not have an opportunity to do that this year and that everyone should get their gifts as soon as possible.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.