Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Councilman: At least one person shot at crowded North Carolina mall

Three people have been shot at a shopping mall in North Carolina.
Three people have been shot at a shopping mall in North Carolina.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A city councilman says at least one person was shot during an apparent fight Friday at a North Carolina mall crowded with shoppers on the day after Thanksgiving.

Police said in the late afternoon that there was no further threat to the public.

Durham City Councilman Mark-Anthony Middleton told multiple news outlets at least one person had been shot at The Streets at Southpoint mall Friday.

He said he had spoken to the police chief. It wasn’t immediately clear how badly the person was wounded.

WRAL-TV showed traffic snarled around the mall, with lines of cars trying to exit the parking lot, and numerous police cars with lights flashing outside a department store.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 injured in morning shooting in Jonesboro
A White County woman was killed and two other people were injured Thursday in a two-vehicle...
One killed, two injured in crash
Michael Morris was last seen walking along Highway 367 in Jackson County.
Human remains identified as missing man
Local martial arts coaches gives shoppers safety tips
Deals and thefts roll in during the holidays
Six years ago, Wanda Dench started a tradition when she accidentally text Jamal Hinton,...
Grandma and man she accidentally invited to Thanksgiving reflect on their 6-year tradition

Latest News

Black Friday shoppers wear face masks and gloves during the coronavirus pandemic as they leave...
Black Friday is back, but it’s not what it used to be
FILE - This Sept. 27, 2018 file photo shows composer and lyricist, Stephen Sondheim after being...
Legendary Broadway songwriter Stephen Sondheim dies at 91
Jonesboro police and emergency crews are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash with injuries in...
Crews respond to crash on Johnson Avenue
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
World races to contain new COVID threat, the omicron variant