Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

County Road 12: Auburn’s fishing team’s $1 million catch

By Judd Davis
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 2:39 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Logan Parks and Tucker Smith won’t be able to use the poor college student routine from here on out. The pair of Auburn University fishing team members reeled in quite a prize at one of the biggest amateur fishing tournaments ever. It all started a few years ago when Logan was recruiting Tucker to join him.

“I was trying to find a place to go fishing in college, and Logan said come to Auburn,” said Smith.

The recruiting worked. Tucker joined Logan at Auburn. Now they’re a two-man team.

“We kind of like the same techniques as far as fishing goes,” said Parks. “We think the same. We’ll be riding down the lake and I’ll see something that looks good. And if I’m driving he’ll point to the same spot and say lets go over there. It’s crazy that we’re on the same page all the time.”

This dynamic duo had its toughest test in mid November. They qualified at the last minute for an amateur tournament sponsored by Bass Pro Shops at a lake in Missouri. The grand prize, $1 million. Their biggest challenge they qualified so late the only had a half day to check out a lake they’d never seen. Hundreds of other teams had all week.

“I think the good Lord bless us because we saw some birds diving in the the water. We caught 15 pounds in 30 minutes,” said Smith.

Logan Parks and Tucker Smith reeled in a big one in mid November. The members of the AU fishing...
Logan Parks and Tucker Smith reeled in a big one in mid November. The members of the AU fishing team won a Bass Pro Shops competition and took $1 million home.(WSFA 12 News)

You get to weigh your top five fish, the guys knew they had a chance.

“Second place is $200,000 and third place is $50,000 so we knew we were probably getting a good bit of money,” said Parks. “We knew we were in the top three with what we had. On the way in, it started to sink in that we have a shot at this.”

They advanced to the third and final day and were the second to last team to weigh in.

“We were super nervous,” said Smith. “They usually let the person with the most weight got last. “

They took the lead with just one team to beat for a million bucks. They did it!

Logan Parks and Tucker Smith reeled in a big one in mid November. The members of the AU fishing...
Logan Parks and Tucker Smith reeled in a big one in mid November. The members of the AU fishing team won a Bass Pro Shops competition and took $1 million home.(WSFA 12 News)

“To hear them say that number and for us to win it. It was like oh my gosh, we just won a million dollars,” said Smith.

“To win a million dollars, two trucks and two boats as college students is insane,” said Parks.

To celebrate, they plan to of course, go fishing, and save that money to start a pro fishing career once they graduate from Auburn.

Heck of a catch fellas!

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Southeast Missouri woman was killed and three others were injured Friday in a two-vehicle...
One killed, three injured in Missouri crash
Rob Pilkington, 53, of West Plains was arrested Friday on suspicion of statutory sodomy in the...
Former sheriff’s office employee arrested in sex case
A missing 15-year-old Baxter County girl who was the subject of an Arkansas State Police...
Missing juvenile Haley Shell found safe
Mid-South health experts weigh-in on new COVID-19 variant
Mid-South health expert weighs in on new COVID-19 variant
New display "And to all a goodnight"
Lights of the Delta opens for 21st season

Latest News

Jonesboro police are now investigating a homicide in connection with a Nov. 22 shooting on...
Shooting investigation now homicide in Jonesboro
Jonesboro police have responded to a crash on Harrisburg Road, near Central Baptist Church,...
Authorities respond to crash on Harrisburg Road
A fundraiser was held Saturday to help the Sharp County Search and Rescue Team. The event drew...
Community ATV rides support rescue team
Several small businesses around Region 8 were open Saturday as part of Small Business Saturday.
Stores stress community on Small Business Saturday
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19