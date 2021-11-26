County Road 12: Auburn’s fishing team’s $1 million catch

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Logan Parks and Tucker Smith won’t be able to use the poor college student routine from here on out. The pair of Auburn University fishing team members reeled in quite a prize at one of the biggest amateur fishing tournaments ever. It all started a few years ago when Logan was recruiting Tucker to join him.

“I was trying to find a place to go fishing in college, and Logan said come to Auburn,” said Smith.

The recruiting worked. Tucker joined Logan at Auburn. Now they’re a two-man team.

“We kind of like the same techniques as far as fishing goes,” said Parks. “We think the same. We’ll be riding down the lake and I’ll see something that looks good. And if I’m driving he’ll point to the same spot and say lets go over there. It’s crazy that we’re on the same page all the time.”

This dynamic duo had its toughest test in mid November. They qualified at the last minute for an amateur tournament sponsored by Bass Pro Shops at a lake in Missouri. The grand prize, $1 million. Their biggest challenge they qualified so late the only had a half day to check out a lake they’d never seen. Hundreds of other teams had all week.

“I think the good Lord bless us because we saw some birds diving in the the water. We caught 15 pounds in 30 minutes,” said Smith.

Logan Parks and Tucker Smith reeled in a big one in mid November. The members of the AU fishing team won a Bass Pro Shops competition and took $1 million home. (WSFA 12 News)

You get to weigh your top five fish, the guys knew they had a chance.

“Second place is $200,000 and third place is $50,000 so we knew we were probably getting a good bit of money,” said Parks. “We knew we were in the top three with what we had. On the way in, it started to sink in that we have a shot at this.”

They advanced to the third and final day and were the second to last team to weigh in.

“We were super nervous,” said Smith. “They usually let the person with the most weight got last. “

They took the lead with just one team to beat for a million bucks. They did it!

“To hear them say that number and for us to win it. It was like oh my gosh, we just won a million dollars,” said Smith.

“To win a million dollars, two trucks and two boats as college students is insane,” said Parks.

To celebrate, they plan to of course, go fishing, and save that money to start a pro fishing career once they graduate from Auburn.

Heck of a catch fellas!

