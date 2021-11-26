Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Crews respond to crash on Johnson Avenue

Jonesboro police and emergency crews are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash with injuries in...
Jonesboro police and emergency crews are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash with injuries in the 4400 block of Johnson Avenue, according to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant.((Source: Jonesboro Police Department via Facebook))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police and emergency crews are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash with injuries in the 4400 block of Johnson Avenue, according to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant.

Officers got a call around 4:20 p.m. about the crash.

Jonesboro police responded Friday to a two-vehicle crash in the 4400 block of Johnson Avenue.
Jonesboro police responded Friday to a two-vehicle crash in the 4400 block of Johnson Avenue.(Source: I Drive Arkansas)

Details are scarce.

Region 8 News has a reporter headed to the scene and will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 injured in morning shooting in Jonesboro
A White County woman was killed and two other people were injured Thursday in a two-vehicle...
One killed, two injured in crash
Michael Morris was last seen walking along Highway 367 in Jackson County.
Human remains identified as missing man
Local martial arts coaches gives shoppers safety tips
Deals and thefts roll in during the holidays
Six years ago, Wanda Dench started a tradition when she accidentally text Jamal Hinton,...
Grandma and man she accidentally invited to Thanksgiving reflect on their 6-year tradition

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Zach's GMR8 Forecast for 11/26/21
Zach's GMR8 Forecast for 11/26/21
Deals, on deals, on deals.
Jonesboro businesses prepare for Black Friday
The 16th annual Turkey Trot was held Thursday in Jonesboro.
Turkey Trot back after year’s hiatus