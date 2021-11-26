Crews respond to crash on Johnson Avenue
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police and emergency crews are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash with injuries in the 4400 block of Johnson Avenue, according to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant.
Officers got a call around 4:20 p.m. about the crash.
Details are scarce.
Region 8 News has a reporter headed to the scene and will have more details as they become available.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.