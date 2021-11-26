A Week of Sunshine and Above-Average Temperatures

Mid-50s is the average high this time of year for us. We’ll start there over the next few days, but then get really warm for the start of December. Highs in the 60s and 70s are expected to start Tuesday and last through Friday. Mornings will still be cold or chilly. No rain is expected until maybe a few very light showers next weekend. Clouds hang around tonight at times and may not leave until the first few hours of Sunday. Eventually, it’s all sunshine with another round of clouds possible Wednesday. Breezy southerly winds Monday and late next week give temperatures a boost at times.

