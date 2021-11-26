Energy Alert
A Family for Me: Lily

By Region 8 Newsdesk and Imani Williams
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 7th grader is one of the thousands of Arkansas children who are looking for their forever families.

We introduced you to Lily when she was nine years old.

Now, a 13-year-old, she says she is still looking for a family that will help her with a variety of interests.

“My grades are A’s and I like science, math, and PE,” Lily said when discussing school.

Lily said she still likes school and wants a family to help her focus on those interests to make a dream come true.

Toni Epps, an official with DHS, said it is a key goal.

“A mom that’s able to do the girly things with her, but also a dad who’s able to go out there and throw the ball around with her and go to sporting events,” Epps said.

Lily recently got a little pampering at Eden Medical Spa & Boutique.

Epps said a child that is Lilly’s age can face different concerns.

“Lily was told that no one wants to adopt a teenager,” Epps said, noting it is definitely not the case.

However, Epps said it is important for a child like Lily to be adopted and find a family.

“Finding that connection and finding a family to show her the love and affection, through the holidays, through breaks, through various stages of her life is very important to her,” Epps said.

As for Lily, she said she has her own ideas on what she needs.

“A family that is good and loving and that has a good job,” Lily said.

