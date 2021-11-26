Energy Alert
Football Friday Night (11/26/21)

Football Friday Night airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app
Football Friday Night airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The state playoffs continue in the Natural State and in the Show Me State.

FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.

FFN SCOREBOARD (11/26/21)

2021 STATE PLAYOFF BRACKETS: 6A | 5A | 4A | 3A | 2A | 8-Man | MO Class 4 | MO Class 3 | MO Class 2 | MO Class 1

CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864

You can follow Chris Hudgison or Logan Whaley on twitter. You can also check out updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.

Football Friday Night - November 26th, 2021

Marion at El Dorado (6A State Semifinals)

Shiloh Christian at Rivercrest (4A State Quarterfinals)

McGehee at Hoxie (3A State Quarterfinals)

Newport at Prescott (3A State Quarterfinals)

Centerpoint at Harding Academy (3A State Quarterfinals)

East Poinsett County at Clarendon (2A State Quarterfinals)

Des Arc at McCrory (2A State Quarterfinals)

Saturday 1pm: Hayti at Marceline (Class 1 State Semifinals)

Saturday 1pm: Thayer at East Buchanan (Class 1 State Semifinals)

