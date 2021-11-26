Jonesboro businesses prepare for Black Friday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There are a number of shops in Jonesboro that are prepping for one of the biggest days in retail, Black Friday.

But, with all the delays and shortages, we asked if they are ready?

Millions go shopping the day after Thanksgiving, better known as Black Friday.

“We are having to prep way far in advance,” said Meghan Denny, manager of Buff City Soap.

Last year, many chose to shop online.

This year, stores are expecting a lot of feet to walk through their doors.

Brandon Stevens, a customer service rep at Gearhead Outfitters, said they stocked up a while ago.

“Some of the product was already allocated, but as you said, we are seeing with different vendors, missing sizes and missing colors,” said Stevens.

Most store owners said they did just the same, but they are still looking at long wait times on deliveries.

“We have prepped, but right now we are two weeks behind on fed ex and one week behind on UPS,” said Denny.

Denny said they started to prepare in October. She is hoping items ship in faster than expected.

“We have a ton of stuff right now, but some of the other stuff we are just waiting on to come in,” said Denny. “It seems to be coming in a little quicker than two weeks.”

Both stores plan to have a lot of deals for their customers that shop in-store and online.

“We are looking forward to seeing everybody out shopping locally with us, locally with people in Jonesboro,” said Stevens.

While you are shopping, a local martial arts instructor says people need to make sure to remember to remain safe.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.