Logan Bonner has 5 TDs, Blake Anderson leads Utah State to Mountain West title game

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Logan Bonner threw five touchdown passes and Utah State rolled to a 35-10 win at New Mexico State on Friday, earning a berth in the Mountain West Conference title game.

The Aggies (9-3, 6-2) needed a win and San Diego State’s 27-16 win over Boise State to earn the Mountain Division crown and a date with the Aztecs on Dec. 4.

Utah State’s only other trip to the MWC title game was in 2013.

Bonner was 16 of 23 for 306 yards and became the sixth Utah State quarterback to surpass 3,000 yards. The five touchdowns gave him 32 for the season, tying the school record set by Jordan Love in 2018.

In its previous five road games Utah State had to overcome a double digit deficit but with Bonner and a dominant defense, no rally was needed to finish the regular season 6-0 on the road. The defense held the Lobos to 186 yards and forced six fumbles, recovering two.

Bonner connected with Derek Wright for a 27-yard touchdown in the first quarter and threw three scoring passes in the second, the last a 76-yard hookup with Wright.

Wright finished with a career high 150 yards on four catches. Jordan Nathan and Brandon Bowling had 39- and 36-yard scoring plays in the second quarter and Justin McGriff a 10-yarder in the third.

Star receiver Deven Thompkins was limited to five catches for 35 yards but that was enough to give him 1,543 yards, breaking the school record of 1,531 set by Kevin Curtis in 2001.

Utah State went undefeated on the road in 1907, 1911 and 1923 but those wins in total added up to just seven.

Bryson Carroll threw a touchdown pass for the Lobos (3-9, 1-7) but two New Mexico quarterbacks combined to go 12 of 19 for just 85 yards.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

