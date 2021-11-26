MemFeast provides 5,000 Thanksgiving meals for the hungry

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For five years, thousands of Memphis residents have gathered for a Thanksgiving feast hosted by the City of Memphis.

This year, providing meals for those meant more than years past.

This year’s event was hosted at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church. Meals were prepared all week and then plates were sent to food trucks at other locations all across the city.

The church received $10,000 in Thanksgiving sides from Kroger and prepared 60 turkeys, either smoked or fried.

The goal was to feed 5,000 hungry people in need of a warm meal on Thanksgiving day. Organizers and Mayor Strickland said this can’t come at a better time for the city.

“I am thankful that our brighter days are ahead. It’s been lots of sickness, lots of death taken place in our city, and moments like this give us the hope and let us know that we can come together and bring about a whole lot of good in our community,” said J. Lawrence Turner, pastor of Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church.

“I wanted to know what was going on in their lives, is there anything we can do for them, and just trying to make them feel welcomed,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.

Strickland also talked about several initiatives that he hopes will help when it comes to reducing crime.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.