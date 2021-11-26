Nov. 26: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your Black Friday on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

It’s a cold start to the morning, with highs only getting to the 40s throughout the day.

A few clouds are possible at times over the weekend, but any rain stays well to our south.

Temperatures try to get back into the 60s Saturday before a dry cold front passes through.

Still no rain chances on the 7-day forecast besides what fell Thanksgiving morning.

A warming trend starts next week and the start of December looks warm for the season, highs in the lower to mid-60s look likely.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Today is Black Friday, and despite the rising prices, Jonesboro businesses are getting prepared for the big rush.

If you’re doing your Black Friday shopping online, you need to be aware of the scammers who want to take your money and run.

It has been nearly a week since the start of a string of shootings in Jonesboro, and an eighth shooting is now under investigation after one person was injured.

In an effort to combat the challenge of dealing with people in distress, the Fayetteville Police Department is hiring social workers to answer calls.

With the Winter season approaching, we’ll have some tips on how to make sure your home can take on the cold temperatures.

Adam Jones will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

We hope you have a safe and enjoyable Black Friday!

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.