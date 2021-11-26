Energy Alert
One killed, two injured in crash

A White County woman was killed and two other people were injured Thursday in a two-vehicle...
A White County woman was killed and two other people were injured Thursday in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 36, according to the Arkansas State Police.(Arkansas State Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WHITE Co., Ark. (KAIT) - A White County woman was killed and two other people were injured Thursday in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 36, according to the Arkansas State Police.

April Malone, 44, of Searcy was driving a 2020 Hyundai Accent, east on Highway 36 when the crash happened around 1 p.m. Thursday.

The Accent was negotiating a right curve while a 2020 Nissan Pathfinder was going west on Highway 36. The Accent crossed the centerline and struck the Pathfinder head-on, ASP said.

The driver and passenger in the Pathfinder were taken to a Searcy hospital.

The weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

