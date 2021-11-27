Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

#25 Arkansas beats Missouri, caps best season since 2011

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) breaks through the Missouri defense as he runs for a big...
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) breaks through the Missouri defense as he runs for a big gain during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark.((AP Photo/Michael Woods))
By Eric W. Bolin - Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — KJ Jefferson threw for 262 yards and a touchdown and ran for another 58 yards to help No. 25 Arkansas beat Missouri 34-17 on Friday.

Jefferson led Arkansas (8-4, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) to scores on four straight drives in the third and fourth quarters to turn a four-point halftime lead to 18 with less than 12 minutes left. Treylon Burks was his biggest help, catching seven passes for 129 yards and a touchdown.

Arkansas hadn’t beaten Missouri since 2015, which was the last time the Razorbacks were eligible for a bowl. The eight wins are Arkansas’ most in the regular-season since 2011.

Missouri (6-6, 3-5), which finished the regular season at .500 for the third straight year, managed just 316 yards of total offense, 219 of which came from running back Tyler Badie on the ground. Badie scored Missouri’s only touchdown with 1:25 left. The Tigers were largely beaten by the big play, which their offense never achieved. Arkansas averaged 8 yards per play to Missouri’s 4.2.

On back-to-back drives in the third quarter Jefferson found wide receiver De’Vion Warren for a 55-yard gain to set up the first touchdown of the half, then he connected with Burks over the top for a 52-yard score that broke open the game.

Missouri stiffened in the red zone on the third straight Arkansas scoring drive in the fourth quarter, holding the Razorbacks to a field goal. But Connor Bazelak’s pass was intercepted on the next play before Warren’s 32-yard end-around immediately put Arkansas back inside the 20. Rocket Sanders’ 7-yard touchdown run capped the scoring.

Bazelak finished 10 of 26 for 65 yards. Badie had 41 carries. He passed Devin West for Missouri’s single-season rushing record, finishing with 1,604 yards.

Sanders ran for 21 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries for Arkansas. Trelon Smith had the other score and ran for 37 yards on seven carries.

ELITE COMPANY

Burks hauled in a 43-yard pass on Arkansas’ first touchdown drive to put the Razorbacks inside the Missouri 10. The catch put him over the 1,000-yard mark for the season and made him only the fourth player in school history to reach the threshold.

THE TAKEAWAY

Arkansas’ most successful season in a decade is complete just two seasons removed from the worst two seasons in school history.

Missouri continued to tread water in the SEC, despite the East Division’s downward trend.

UP NEXT

Arkansas: Will play in a bowl for the first time since 2016.

Missouri: Likely bowl-bound for the first time since 2018, though the Tigers’ aren’t guaranteed.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Most Read

1 injured in morning shooting in Jonesboro
A White County woman was killed and two other people were injured Thursday in a two-vehicle...
One killed, two injured in crash
Michael Morris was last seen walking along Highway 367 in Jackson County.
Human remains identified as missing man
Local martial arts coaches gives shoppers safety tips
Deals and thefts roll in during the holidays
Six years ago, Wanda Dench started a tradition when she accidentally text Jamal Hinton,...
Grandma and man she accidentally invited to Thanksgiving reflect on their 6-year tradition

Latest News

Former Arkansas State QB had 5 TD Friday as Utah State advanced to Mountain West title game.
Logan Bonner has 5 TDs, Blake Anderson leads Utah State to Mountain West title game
Men at home, women on the road this weekend
Red Wolves in 90: Men's & women's hoops prep for holiday weekend, football going all red vs Texas St
Arkansas and Missouri football play annually in the Battle Line Rivalry.
#25 Arkansas hosts Missouri in Battle Line Rivalry
Arkansas State men’s basketball hosts Morehead State & Kansas City in Eracism Invitational