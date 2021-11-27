Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas State men’s basketball falls to Morehead State

Desi Sills had a steal and slam in the 2nd half, but Arkansas State men's basketball fell to...
Desi Sills had a steal and slam in the 2nd half, but Arkansas State men's basketball fell to Morehead State.(Source: KAIT)
By A-State Athletics
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Desi Sills dropped 15 points, with 9 in the second half, but the Arkansas State men’s basketball team could not overcome a hot-shooting Morehead State team, falling 75-51 Friday night at First National Bank Arena.

Sills’ effort led the Red Wolves (3-2), who only committed just 10 personal fouls in the contest, but the Eagles (3-3) shot a blistering 53.3 percent (32-60) from the floor and 39.1 percent (9-23) from long range. A-State, on the other hand, shot 37.3 percent (19-51) from the field and connected on 11 of 19 shots at the free-throw line (57.9 percent).

Marquis Eaton scored 10 points to go along with 2 boards and 5 assists, while Norchad Omier scored 9 points with 8 rebounds and 4 steals. A-State outscored Morehead State on fast breaks, 14-4 while the Red Wolves’ bench edged MSU’s 12-11.

Johni Broome was a force in the post for MSU, scoring a game-high 20 points (10-11 FG) with 9 rebounds and 6 of the Eagles’ 10 blocked shots. He was one of four double-figure scorers on the night, including Skyelar Potter (16), Tray Hollowell (11) and Ta’lon Cooper (11). Cooper also added a pair of blocks with 8 boards and 8 assists.

A-State struck first on a Caleb Fields layup before the Eagles pulled ahead the rest of the night. MSU’s largest lead of the first half came with 1:43 to play, when Jaylen Sebree knocked in a shot off the glass to make it 36-21. An Omier bucket off a turnover, one of 17 takeaways by the Red Wolves, concluded the half with A-State trailing 36-23.

Morehead State expanded its lead early in the second half, including a 13-0 stretch midway through the half to make it 61-32 with 9:40 remaining. That 29-point margin would mark A-State’s largest deficit. The Red Wolves would close strong defensively, holding the Eagles scoreless for the final 2 minutes, but MSU would hold on for the win to open the CollegeInsider.com Eracism Invitational.

A-State returns to action Sunday, hosting another tough foe in Kansas City to conclude the multi-team event. Tip-off at First National Bank Arena is slated for 3 p.m. CT on ESPN+ and on the radio on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 injured in morning shooting in Jonesboro
A White County woman was killed and two other people were injured Thursday in a two-vehicle...
One killed, two injured in crash
Rob Pilkington, 53, of West Plains was arrested Friday on suspicion of statutory sodomy in the...
Now-former sheriff’s office employee arrested in sex case
Jonesboro police and emergency crews are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash with injuries in...
Crews respond to crash on Johnson Avenue
Michael Morris was last seen walking along Highway 367 in Jackson County.
Human remains identified as missing man

Latest News

Red Wolves fell to Morehead State Friday night
Arkansas State men’s basketball falls to Morehead State
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) breaks through the Missouri defense as he runs for a big...
#25 Arkansas beats Missouri, caps best season since 2011
Former Arkansas State QB had 5 TD Friday as Utah State advanced to Mountain West title game.
Logan Bonner has 5 TDs, Blake Anderson leads Utah State to Mountain West title game
Men at home, women on the road this weekend
Red Wolves in 90: Men's & women's hoops prep for holiday weekend, football going all red vs Texas St