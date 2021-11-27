Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Florida teen honors Independence County deputy

Independence County Sheriff's Department Patrol Deputy Frank Ramirez.
Independence County Sheriff's Department Patrol Deputy Frank Ramirez.(Independence County Sheriffs Department)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Florida teenager spent his Friday evening honoring an Independence County deputy, who was killed in a crash earlier this month.

The teenager, Zechariah Cartledge, ran one mile in honor of Deputy Frank Ramirez Jr.

The group, Running4Heroes, honors fallen law enforcement officers by raising money and awareness, according to the group’s website.

A funeral was held this week for Ramirez, who leaves behind a wife and two children.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 injured in morning shooting in Jonesboro
A White County woman was killed and two other people were injured Thursday in a two-vehicle...
One killed, two injured in crash
Michael Morris was last seen walking along Highway 367 in Jackson County.
Human remains identified as missing man
Jonesboro police and emergency crews are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash with injuries in...
Crews respond to crash on Johnson Avenue
Six years ago, Wanda Dench started a tradition when she accidentally text Jamal Hinton,...
Grandma and man she accidentally invited to Thanksgiving reflect on their 6-year tradition

Latest News

Rob Pilkington, 53, of West Plains was arrested Friday on suspicion of statutory sodomy in the...
Now-former sheriff’s office employee arrested in sex case
Jonesboro police and emergency crews are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash with injuries in...
Crews respond to crash on Johnson Avenue
People went to stores Friday to mark Black Friday.
Black Friday deals looking different as shoppers head to stores
Remaining performances of ‘The Lion King’ at Orpheum Theatre canceled due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases