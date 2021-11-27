Florida teen honors Independence County deputy

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Florida teenager spent his Friday evening honoring an Independence County deputy, who was killed in a crash earlier this month.

The teenager, Zechariah Cartledge, ran one mile in honor of Deputy Frank Ramirez Jr.

The group, Running4Heroes, honors fallen law enforcement officers by raising money and awareness, according to the group’s website.

A funeral was held this week for Ramirez, who leaves behind a wife and two children.

