One killed, three injured in Missouri crash

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BUTLER CO., Mo. (KAIT) - A Southeast Missouri woman was killed and three others were injured Friday in a two-vehicle crash along Highway 67, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Rita J. Overstreet, 59, of Doniphan was killed in the crash at Highway 67 and CR 323 in Butler County.

Officials said the crash happened around 2:10 p.m. Friday. Overstreet was driving a 2017 Toyota RAV 4 that pulled into the path of a 2013 Lincoln MKZ, the MSHP said.

A passenger in the Toyota, as well as the driver and a passenger in the Lincoln, were taken to area hospitals.

