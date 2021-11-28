Energy Alert
Authorities respond to crash on Harrisburg Road

Jonesboro police have responded to a crash on Harrisburg Road, near Central Baptist Church, according to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant.((Source: Jonesboro Police Department via Facebook))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police responded to a crash on Harrisburg Road, near Central Baptist Church, according to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant.

Details are scarce. However, authorities got a call around 10 a.m. Sunday about the crash.

Crews worked to clear the crash scene after about a half-hour. No one was injured.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

