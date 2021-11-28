Authorities respond to crash on Harrisburg Road
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police responded to a crash on Harrisburg Road, near Central Baptist Church, according to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant.
Details are scarce. However, authorities got a call around 10 a.m. Sunday about the crash.
Crews worked to clear the crash scene after about a half-hour. No one was injured.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
