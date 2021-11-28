Community ATV rides support rescue team

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Hardy Civic Center played host Saturday for the 5th annual ATV, UTV, and Jeep Ride fundraiser.

The fundraiser supports the Sharp County Search and Rescue Team.

The event was $25 a vehicle and all proceeds went to the rescue team, to help them purchase new equipment and gear.

The event had around a 50-person turnout, one that Hardy Police Chief Scott Rose was very happy with.

“Just like a lot of communities when you get down to it, people really care,” Rose said. “Especially for something like this, it could be there, many members, it could be yours, it could be mine.”

The fundraiser finished with lunch, catered by Hardy’s Hotdogs and Blues Station with some live music.

