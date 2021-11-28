Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Community ATV rides support rescue team

A fundraiser was held Saturday to help the Sharp County Search and Rescue Team. The event drew...
A fundraiser was held Saturday to help the Sharp County Search and Rescue Team. The event drew about 50 people to the Hardy area on Thanksgiving weekend.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Hardy Civic Center played host Saturday for the 5th annual ATV, UTV, and Jeep Ride fundraiser.

The fundraiser supports the Sharp County Search and Rescue Team.

The event was $25 a vehicle and all proceeds went to the rescue team, to help them purchase new equipment and gear.

The event had around a 50-person turnout, one that Hardy Police Chief Scott Rose was very happy with.

“Just like a lot of communities when you get down to it, people really care,” Rose said. “Especially for something like this, it could be there, many members, it could be yours, it could be mine.”

The fundraiser finished with lunch, catered by Hardy’s Hotdogs and Blues Station with some live music.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Southeast Missouri woman was killed and three others were injured Friday in a two-vehicle...
One killed, three injured in Missouri crash
A White County woman was killed and two other people were injured Thursday in a two-vehicle...
One killed, two injured in crash
Rob Pilkington, 53, of West Plains was arrested Friday on suspicion of statutory sodomy in the...
Former sheriff’s office employee arrested in sex case
Jonesboro police and emergency crews are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash with injuries in...
Crews respond to crash on Johnson Avenue
Remaining performances of ‘The Lion King’ at Orpheum Theatre canceled due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Several small businesses around Region 8 were open Saturday as part of Small Business Saturday.
Stores stress community on Small Business Saturday
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
A missing 15-year-old Baxter County girl who was the subject of an Arkansas State Police...
Missing juvenile Haley Shell found safe
A Maryland man thanks the doctor who saved his life after he was shot 25 years ago. (Source:...
Shooting victim reunites with rescuer 25 years later