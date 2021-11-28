Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Dangers of the holiday season include decorations, Christmas trees

Local firefighters are asking people to watch out for safety issues involving Christmas trees,...
Local firefighters are asking people to watch out for safety issues involving Christmas trees, lights and decorations.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s almost December, which means those holiday decorations are going up but members of the Jonesboro Fire Department stress there are certain precautions that need to be taken.

On average, there are 800 house fires a year caused by holiday decorations across the United States.

Scott Bellis from the Jonesboro Fire Department says that Christmas lights are the number one cause because of the stress they put on outlets.

“The typical outlet for 15 to 20 amps,” said Bellis. “You want to check and make sure what you are plugging into it is not overloading those circuits.”

Bellis said that different household items like space heaters and chargers, paired with Christmas lights, could also cause a circuit to overload.

Christmas trees are also a cause of house fires during the holiday season. Bellis says when your tree is dry and next to an electrical socket, it can lead to a perfect storm.

“If you have a live tree, you want to make sure that you check on the water daily and add water if need to it,” said Bellis.

Officials ask that this holiday season, you should make sure that you are taking the necessary precautions to keep your house safe.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Southeast Missouri woman was killed and three others were injured Friday in a two-vehicle...
One killed, three injured in Missouri crash
Rob Pilkington, 53, of West Plains was arrested Friday on suspicion of statutory sodomy in the...
Former sheriff’s office employee arrested in sex case
Jonesboro police are now investigating a homicide in connection with a Nov. 22 shooting on...
Shooting investigation now homicide in Jonesboro
A missing 15-year-old Baxter County girl who was the subject of an Arkansas State Police...
Missing juvenile Haley Shell found safe
Mid-South health experts weigh-in on new COVID-19 variant
Mid-South health expert weighs in on new COVID-19 variant

Latest News

Jonesboro police are now investigating a homicide in connection with a Nov. 22 shooting on...
Shooting investigation now homicide in Jonesboro
One of the most divisive issues will be front and center before the nation’s highest court on...
Supreme Court to hear Mississippi abortion case Wednesday
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2021 file photo, Gov. Tate Reeves responds to a reporter's question...
‘I also believe that Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided’ | Gov. Tate Reeves discusses Mississippi abortion case on ‘Meet The Press’