Harding football falls in second round of Division II Playoffs

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - Harding’s defense held Northwest Missouri to more than 200 yards below its season average, and senior Cole Chancey finished his career with another 100-yard effort as the Bisons fell 28-9 to the Bearcats Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Division II Playoffs Saturday.

Northwest Missouri (11-1) advances to meet Ferris State next Saturday in Big Rapids, Michigan.

A 22-yard scoring run from Omar Sinclair with 4:50 left in the first quarter and a 32-yard Grant Ennis field goal in the second quarter gave Harding a 9-7 lead. It was the Bisons’ first lead in its four games against Northwest.

The Bearcats did all the scoring from that point on. Quarterback Braden Wright connected on a 13-yard TD pass to Kaden Davis with six seconds remaining before halftime that gave Northwest at 14-9 lead.

Northwest received the opening kickoff of the second half and went 75 yards on only three plays with running back Al McKeller scoring from 1 yard out. The Bearcats final score came on a 58-yard TD pass from Wright to Davis.

Harding outgained Northwest 274-255 and held the Bearcats to only 24 rushing yards.

The Bisons had almost 38 minutes of possession and rushed for 245 yards, 117 them coming from Chancey on 29 carries. He concluded is career with 5,114 yards.

Harding finished 11-2, its eight season in the last nine with nine or more wins and its fourth in the last five years with 10 or more wins.

