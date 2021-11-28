‘I also believe that Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided’ | Gov. Tate Reeves discusses Mississippi abortion case on ‘Meet The Press’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves appeared on NBC’s Meet The Press to discuss Mississippi’s COVID-19 cases and Mississippi’s abortion case.

Host Chuck Todd mentioned that Mississippi’s COVID-19 state of emergency had recently expired, and asked Reeves would he reinstitute the state of emergency.

“We don’t have all the data that we need to make decisions at this time. Obviously, as Dr. Fauci was very clear and pointed out correctly, our cases are down significantly,” said Reeves.

Reeves went on to explain that the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has gone down significantly, including the number of Mississippians in ICU beds, and on ventilators.

Reeves also stated that he and other state health officials believed that between 80-85% of Mississippians have some level of immunity.

Todd also asked Reeves did he believe that his stance against vaccine mandate sent the “wrong message about getting the vaccine.”

“I actually believe that the president’s decision to try to mandate vaccines, a decision that, by the way, flies in the face of what he said throughout the campaign,” explained Reeves.

“And that’s one of the reasons his poll numbers are so low, is because he ran for office saying one thing and then he’s decided to govern in a different way. But I actually think those mandates actually are hardening those individuals who were not interested in getting vaccinated.”

After discussing COVID-19 updates and vaccine mandates, Todd asked Reeves about the Supreme Court’s decision to hear arguments in the case involving a Mississippi Law that would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Reeves had previously stated that he was pro-life, and that he would like to “do everything we can to protect unborn children.”

“I also believe that Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided. I believe, in a simple reading of the United States Constitution, that when Roe was decided in 1973 there is no fundamental right in our United States Constitution to an abortion,” said Reeves.

In discussing Reeves’ stance on abortion, Todd decided to play a tape in which Reeves had made remarks on Biden’s vaccine mandate stating “,we’re seeing their strong desire to try to make decisions on behalf of individual Americans.” Todd asked Reeves why the same idea does not apply in the case of abortion.

“Freedom and individual liberty. Why should the state of Mississippi tell a woman what they should do with their body? Why shouldn’t they have that individual freedom on their body, particularly in the first 20 weeks?” asked Todd.

“Well, this is a prime example. And the far left loves to scream, ‘My body, my choice.’ And what I would submit to you, Chuck, is they absolutely ignore the fact that in getting an abortion there is an actual killing of an innocent, unborn child that is in that womb. Here’s what we know about babies that are 15 weeks,” explained Reeves.

“And so when you talk -- the difference between vaccine mandates and abortions is vaccines allow you to protect yourself. Abortions actually go in and kill other American babies.”

Todd went on to argue that vaccines are not about “yourself,” and that they are focused on protecting a larger community.

“You could argue a vaccine mandate is a pro-life position,” said Todd.

“You could certainly argue that, Chuck. But even if you listen to Dr. Fauci’s interview with you earlier today, he made it very clear that the vaccine may not keep you from getting the virus. It may not keep you from spreading the virus,” said Reeves.

“Conversely, when you’re talking about the pro-life position of protecting unborn babies, let’s put it also in perspective...But since Roe was enacted, 62 million American babies have been aborted, and therefore have been killed. And that’s why I think it’s very important that people like myself and others across this country stand up for those unborn children, because they don’t have the ability to stand up for themselves.”

