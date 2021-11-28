Cold Morning, Warm Week

It’s a cold morning with temperatures near or below freezing. A thin layer of frost has developed as well. Sunshine and southerly winds warm us up efficiently this week. Mostly 50s today, 60s the next couple of days, and 70s for Thursday and Friday. Changes start to arrive over the weekend, but it’s too early to tell how far temperatures fall and if we see any rain. Right now, it may just be a few light rain showers. We’ll watch it.

