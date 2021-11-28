Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Cold Morning, Warm Week

November 29th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s a cold morning with temperatures near or below freezing. A thin layer of frost has developed as well. Sunshine and southerly winds warm us up efficiently this week. Mostly 50s today, 60s the next couple of days, and 70s for Thursday and Friday. Changes start to arrive over the weekend, but it’s too early to tell how far temperatures fall and if we see any rain. Right now, it may just be a few light rain showers. We’ll watch it.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police are now investigating a homicide in connection with a Nov. 22 shooting on...
Shooting investigation now homicide in Jonesboro
A person was injured Sunday in a two-vehicle crash along Highway 63 near Bono Hill, according...
One injured in Highway 63 crash
Jonesboro police have responded to a crash on Harrisburg Road, near Central Baptist Church,...
Authorities respond to crash on Harrisburg Road
Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old
Rob Pilkington, 53, of West Plains was arrested Friday on suspicion of statutory sodomy in the...
Former sheriff’s office employee arrested in sex case

Latest News

Zach's Saturday Evening Forecast (11/27)
Zach's Saturday Evening Forecast (11/27)
Aaron's Friday Evening Forcast (11/26/21)
Aaron's Friday Evening Forecast (11/26/21)
Zach's Friday Morning Forecast (11/26)
Zach's Friday Morning Forecast (11/26)
Aaron's Thursday Evening Forecast (11/25/21)
Aaron's Thursday Evening Forecast (11/25/21)