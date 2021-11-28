Energy Alert
Stores stress community on Small Business Saturday

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - Small Business Saturday is a consumer’s chance to give back to their community.

Store owners say the relationships that they make with their customers are what really make a small business special.

Marc Herring, owner of Ozarks Classic Crafts Mall in Hardy, says small businesses built this country and made it great.

“We bring unity, we bring cohesion, when you go to the supermarket or the gas station, I’m running into my friends and neighbors wherever I go so, it’s a really fun experience,” said Herring.

All the owners had the same thing to say about their business with being compared to a big box store and that was caring about their customers.

Ethan Barnes is the co-owner of Zen and Zeus, a pop-up shop that does not even have a real building.

Barnes says the community has always supported them.

“It’s a lot of hands-on activity, we are quite involved in the community as opposed where you have a big box store that’s not as involved in the community that would sponsor a little league team or give a donation,” Barnes said.

With different things like sponsors and donations, Noni manager Carley Haney says what happens is people that were just your customers become your friends.

“In the time we have been open, we have made friends and acquaintances with a lot of our customers; they have become like family and we look forward to seeing them,” said Haney.

In Hardy, stores were full of residents who wanted to give back.

