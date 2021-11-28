Energy Alert
USGS: Magnitude-7.5 earthquake strikes northern Peru

The earthquake struck in northern Peru on Sunday morning.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
LIMA, Peru (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.5 has struck in northern Peru.

The earthquake took place at 5:52 a.m. Sunday local time (1052 GMT). While it is extremely strong, it was relatively deep, measured at 112 kilometers, which usually reduces damage and casualties.

The epicenter was 42 kilometers (26 miles) north-northwest of the coastal city of Barranca.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

