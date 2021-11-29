36th Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic tips off Thursday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Some of the best high school hoops talent in the Natural State will be in Jonesboro this week.

The 36th Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic tips off on Thursday. Host Jonesboro, Brookland, Manila, & Ridgefield Christian are the NEA teams in the field. The tournament also features North Little Rock and Arkansas signee Nick Smith.

All games are played at Don Riggs Hurricane Gymnasium.

This event is earning national attention. MaxPreps selected the Hurricane as one of their high school basketball tournaments to watch for 2021-22.

36th Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic

Thursday, December 2nd

4:00pm: Ridgefield Christian vs. Bartlett (TN)

5:30pm: North Little Rock vs. Beebe

7:00pm: Jonesboro vs. Manila

8:30pm: Brookland vs. Bentonville

