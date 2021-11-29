Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

36th Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic tips off Thursday

Jonesboro High hosts the annual Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic
Jonesboro High hosts the annual Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Some of the best high school hoops talent in the Natural State will be in Jonesboro this week.

The 36th Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic tips off on Thursday. Host Jonesboro, Brookland, Manila, & Ridgefield Christian are the NEA teams in the field. The tournament also features North Little Rock and Arkansas signee Nick Smith.

All games are played at Don Riggs Hurricane Gymnasium.

This event is earning national attention. MaxPreps selected the Hurricane as one of their high school basketball tournaments to watch for 2021-22.

You can see the entire bracket here.

36th Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic

Thursday, December 2nd

4:00pm: Ridgefield Christian vs. Bartlett (TN)

5:30pm: North Little Rock vs. Beebe

7:00pm: Jonesboro vs. Manila

8:30pm: Brookland vs. Bentonville

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police are now investigating a homicide in connection with a Nov. 22 shooting on...
Shooting investigation now homicide in Jonesboro
A person was injured Sunday in a two-vehicle crash along Highway 63 near Bono Hill, according...
One injured in Highway 63 crash
Jonesboro police have responded to a crash on Harrisburg Road, near Central Baptist Church,...
Authorities respond to crash on Harrisburg Road
Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old
Rob Pilkington, 53, of West Plains was arrested Friday on suspicion of statutory sodomy in the...
Former sheriff’s office employee arrested in sex case

Latest News

Williams Baptist University Logo (Source: KAIT-TV)
62nd WBU Tournament tips off this week
Watch Football Friday Night on KAIT at 10:15 p.m. beginning Aug. 27
Football Friday Night | Playoff coverage 11/26 - Scores, Video Replays, Brackets »
Football Friday Night airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app
Football Friday Night (11/26/21)
Jaguars advance to 2A State Semifinals
2021 FFN: McCrory beats Des Arc to advance to 2A State Semifinals