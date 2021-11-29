A-State women’s basketball closes four game week with 81-69 loss to Abilene Christian

TULSA, Okla. (KAIT) - Trinitee Jackson registered her third double-double of the season, but it was not enough to lift the Arkansas State women’s basketball team past a hot-shooting Abilene Christian team, falling 81-69 Sunday at the Mabee Center.

Jackson led A-State (4-4) with 16 points and 12 rebounds, while the Wildcats relied on a 58.3-percent (28-48) shooting performance to take the win. Four different Red Wolves grabbed four or more rebounds to help the Scarlet and Black win the battle of the boards 35-25.

“Today, we were coaching a team and not a game,” head coach Matt Daniel said. “We’re not the same as we were when we started the season, and I’m trying to figure out what that looks like and why that is. Our fight was different today and we just have to continue to put that together. We’re trying to build something that’s pretty cool, but you’re not going to play well all the time. We’re headed in the right direction and we learned a lot about ourselves on this trip.”

Morgan Wallace notched 11 points with 5 boards, 3 assists and 3 steals, while Keya Patton added 11 points and 4 rebounds. Jireh Washington scored 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting off the bench to give A-State three or more double-figure scorers for the eighth straight game to open the year. Despite the setback, the Red Wolves dominated in paint scoring 38-22, while outscoring the Wildcats 21-3 in second-chance opportunities off of 19 offensive boards.

ACU’s Madi Miller led all players with 18 points, while Kamryn Mraz scored 16 on 5-of-9 from 3-point range. Both players led all players with 7 assists apiece. Sarah Griswold and Jamie Bonnarens each tallied 13 points. Four different Wildcats registered a field-goal percentage of 55.0 percent or better with five made baskets. Abilene Christian drilled 14 of 28 shots from long range, while making 11 of 15 at the free-throw line – all in the second half.

After Jackson put the Red Wolves on the board first with a short-range jumper, the Wildcats went on an 8-0 run with treys by Mraz and Miller to lead 8-2. A-State cut it to 2 on five straight points by Patton, but another scoring stretch by ACU upped the deficit to 17-9. Washington cut it to six on a 3-point basket, but Abilene Christian led 22-14 after one quarter.

Abilene Christian caught fire in the second quarter, surging ahead to a 40-22 lead with just under 2 ½ minutes remaining in the half on a driving layup by Emma Middleton. The Red Wolves closed the period strong, claiming 8 of the last 10 points, including a trio of free throws by Wallace at the end of the half. ACU led 42-30 at the break.

The Red Wolves managed to cut the margin down to one score in the third twice on threes by Wilkerson, but the Wildcats continued to answer. A-State turned up the pressure defensively, forcing the Wildcats into 16 turnovers, including 11 in the second half to aid in that comeback effort. Abilene Christian ended the quarter on a three by Mraz to lead 59-50 entering the fourth. ACU pushed its lead back out to double digits in the final quarter and held off A-State for the 12-point win.

NEXT UP

A-State returns home Thursday to face Southland Conference foe Northwestern State at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+, while the radio broadcast of all A-State women’s basketball games can be heard on 95.3/96.9 The Ticket.

SOCIAL MEDIA

