Body discovered in ditch, ASP investigating

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of a man found dead Sunday in a ditch.

According to an ASP news release, a Wynne resident discovered the remains of an adult male in a shallow drainage ditch around 3 p.m. Nov. 28 while walking in the 500-block of Front Street.

Wynne police asked ASP to lead the investigation.

The remains have been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for positive identification and a cause of death.

