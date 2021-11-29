Energy Alert
Body discovered in ditch, ASP investigating

Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of a man found dead Sunday in a ditch.
Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of a man found dead Sunday in a ditch.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of a man found dead Sunday in a ditch.

According to an ASP news release, a Wynne resident discovered the remains of an adult male in a shallow drainage ditch around 3 p.m. Nov. 28 while walking in the 500-block of Front Street.

Wynne police asked ASP to lead the investigation.

The remains have been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for positive identification and a cause of death.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

