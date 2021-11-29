Energy Alert
Flu shot numbers low as COVID cases rise

With rising COVID cases and the new Omicron variant, many people are rushing to get their...
With rising COVID cases and the new Omicron variant, many people are rushing to get their vaccine. But experts say there is another shot you should also consider getting.(KAIT-TV)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With rising COVID cases and the new Omicron variant, many people are rushing to get their vaccine. But experts say there is another shot you should also consider getting.

With nearly 14 million fewer people getting their flu shots this year than in 2020, flu cases across the United States are on the rise.

Last year’s flu numbers were down because of all the precautions people were taking, which Pharmacist Michael Barkley says makes getting the shot this year more important than ever.

“Anytime that flu takes a severe course you’re looking for chances for increased mortality, death, and hospitalization,” he said.

Barkley also stressed that you can take both the COVID vaccine and the flu shot in the same dose, even in the same arm.

“All the recommendations from our sources--CDC, health department and so forth--actually recommend co-administration,” he said.

He notes the flu shot is a little different this year compared to years past. This year’s shot does not contain strands of the virus like before.

