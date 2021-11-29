Energy Alert
Former county clerk sentenced to prison for theft

A judge sentenced former Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to theft of property.(Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge sentenced former Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to theft of property.

Police arrested Holliday in 2020 on 12 counts of theft, forgery, and abuse of office. His trial was set to begin this week.

On Monday, Holliday pleaded guilty to four counts of theft of property and one count of forgery.

Circuit Judge Randy Philhours sentenced Holliday to 60 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections on the theft charges and 120 months on the forgery charge to run concurrently. The judge also ordered him to pay restitution.

The judge ordered Holliday to surrender to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office by 5 p.m. Dec. 10.

State Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman stated this is just one of Holliday’s criminal cases.

“This is not the case in which Mr. Holliday is charged with stealing $1.5 million from Craighead County,” he said. “This is the case in which Holliday was charged with stealing about $13,000 from a local not-for-profit and forgery of ABC applications.”

Chrestman noted that the sentence is a “significant upward departure for the offense” and thanked Deputy Prosecuting Attorney General Charlene Davidson.

Holliday still faces charges on the alleged embezzlement of $1.5 million from Craighead County.

