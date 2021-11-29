Man accused of sexually assaulting girl

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause Monday to arrest a 27-year-old Jonesboro man for sexual assault after police say he fondled a 16-year-old girl.

The victim told police the assault happened Thursday, Nov. 25, when she went to her friend Shaun Mask’s home in the 4300-hundred block Aggie Road.

According to the affidavit, once she was inside, he “locked the door and threw her forcefully onto the sofa.”

The victim said Mask then climbed on top of her and began kissing her face and fondling her. According to the court document, he also attempted to pull her pants down “despite the victim’s protests for him to stop.”

The victim struggled to get away from him and left.

On Monday, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Mask with second-degree sexual assault and set his bond at $75,000. Fowler also ordered Mask to have no contact with the victim.

Mask is currently free on bond.

