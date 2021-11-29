Energy Alert
Mo. Gaming Commission to discuss Caruthersville casino licensing, expansion

Century Casino in Caruthersville previously announced it would be expanding with the purchase...
Century Casino in Caruthersville previously announced it would be expanding with the purchase of a hotel and new developments.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Gaming Commission to discuss Caruthersville casino’s new facility at its next meeting.

The commission’s meeting agenda for December 1 includes considering a relicensure for Century Casino and considering a petition for preliminary approval of new facility construction.

Century Casino in Caruthersville previously announced it would be expanding with the purchase of a hotel and new developments.

City leaders are hopeful this will draw more people into town.

“When they come, they don’t have a place to stay here,” said Caruthersville Mayor Sue Grantham.

The casino announced it acquired property near it, including the purchase of a two-story hotel and four free-standing houses.

