Nov. 29: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We're helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Above average temperatures will continue for most of the rest of the week, although it will be cold this morning.

We really warm up on Tuesday. Expect dry conditions to persist and high temperatures to creep into the upper 60s and lower 70s by late week.

A cold front will move through the region next weekend, with decent chances for showers late in the weekend.

News Headlines

If you missed out on the big deals on Black Friday, don’t worry! Cyber Monday is today, and you won’t believe some of the deals on offer!

Tensions are running high as the future of elections in Arkansas will be decided today.

The Arkansas Department of Health has new concerns over holiday gatherings as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the state.

The former Craighead County clerk accused of stealing over a million dollars of public funds is scheduled to appear in court today.

With people shopping this Cyber Monday, you need to be aware of porch pirates when your package gets delivered.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

