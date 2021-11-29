Energy Alert
Nov. 29: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Above average temperatures will continue for most of the rest of the week, although it will be cold this morning.

We really warm up on Tuesday. Expect dry conditions to persist and high temperatures to creep into the upper 60s and lower 70s by late week.

A cold front will move through the region next weekend, with decent chances for showers late in the weekend.

News Headlines

If you missed out on the big deals on Black Friday, don’t worry! Cyber Monday is today, and you won’t believe some of the deals on offer!

Tensions are running high as the future of elections in Arkansas will be decided today.

The Arkansas Department of Health has new concerns over holiday gatherings as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the state.

The former Craighead County clerk accused of stealing over a million dollars of public funds is scheduled to appear in court today.

With people shopping this Cyber Monday, you need to be aware of porch pirates when your package gets delivered.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

Jonesboro police are now investigating a homicide in connection with a Nov. 22 shooting on...
Shooting investigation now homicide in Jonesboro
A person was injured Sunday in a two-vehicle crash along Highway 63 near Bono Hill, according...
One injured in Highway 63 crash
Jonesboro police have responded to a crash on Harrisburg Road, near Central Baptist Church,...
Authorities respond to crash on Harrisburg Road
Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old
Rob Pilkington, 53, of West Plains was arrested Friday on suspicion of statutory sodomy in the...
Former sheriff’s office employee arrested in sex case

Butch Jones calls the next two weeks 'critical' for the program.
Arkansas State Football Begins Offseason After Ending 2021 2-10
Red Wolves were led by Desi Sills (18 points)
Arkansas State basketball beats Kansas City 66-55 in 2021 Collegeinsider.com Eracism Invitational
The Sun Belt's highest paid coach will be named Florida's new head coach.
Louisiana's Napier Named New Florida HC
Arkansas State knocks off the Roos, 66-55.
2021 Red Wolves Raw: Desi Sills and Markise Davis Following Kansas City win (11/28/21)