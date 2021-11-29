One injured in Highway 63 crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was injured Sunday in a two-vehicle crash along Highway 63 near Bono Hill, according to Arkansas State Police.

The crash happened around 4:50 p.m. in the 8200 block of Highway 63 near the Jonesboro Auto Auction.

Details were scarce.

However, officials said the person was airlifted to a hospital.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

