One injured in Highway 63 crash

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was injured Sunday in a two-vehicle crash along Highway 63 near Bono Hill, according to Arkansas State Police.

The crash happened around 4:50 p.m. in the 8200 block of Highway 63 near the Jonesboro Auto Auction.

Details were scarce.

However, officials said the person was airlifted to a hospital.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

