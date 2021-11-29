60s and 70s Until the Weekend

Not as cold as Monday, but you’ll probably still want the coat. No frost or fog to worry about this morning. Temperatures quickly warm into the 60s later today. 70s become more likely through the rest of the workweek. The weekend ends our streak of above-average temperatures and may bring rain chances back. Right now, any rain looks very light with just a few showers passing through with the cold front. Highs drop to the 50s this weekend and early next week.

