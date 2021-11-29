Energy Alert
World’s best bull riders rounding up for Bad Boy Mowers Mowdown 2022

The Bad Boy Mowers Mowdown 2022 will feature the Top 30 bull riders in the world.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Round up your posse!

The Professional Bull Riders’ Elite Tour will Unleash the Beast on Feb. 25-26 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

The Bad Boy Mowers Mowdown 2022 will feature the Top 30 bull riders in the world.

The action will begin with Round 1 at 7:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25. Round 2 and the championship round kick off at 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26.

Tickets for the two-day event go on sale Monday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m. Prices range from $15 to $109, taxes and fees not included. For information on PBR Elite Seats and Premium Experiences, click here.

Tickets can be purchased at the arena box office, ticketmaster.com, or by calling 1-800-732-1727.

