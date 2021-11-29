World’s best bull riders rounding up for Bad Boy Mowers Mowdown 2022

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Round up your posse!

The Professional Bull Riders’ Elite Tour will Unleash the Beast on Feb. 25-26 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

The Bad Boy Mowers Mowdown 2022 will feature the Top 30 bull riders in the world.

The action will begin with Round 1 at 7:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25. Round 2 and the championship round kick off at 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26.

Tickets for the two-day event go on sale Monday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m. Prices range from $15 to $109, taxes and fees not included. For information on PBR Elite Seats and Premium Experiences, click here.

Tickets can be purchased at the arena box office, ticketmaster.com, or by calling 1-800-732-1727.

