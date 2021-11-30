11 Red Wolves selected to 2021 PFF All-Sun Belt Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Pro Football Focus has Arkansas State in the spotlight. They selected 11 Red Wolves to their 2021 PFF All-Sun Belt Team.
Kivon Bennett, Alan Lamar, & Johnnie Lang are on the 1st Team. Lamar leads the nation with 1,333 kick return yards and 2 scores. Lang led the conference in 124 punt return yards and a TD.
Red Wolves on 2021 PFF All-Sun Belt Team
1st Team
DE Kivon Bennett
KR Alan Lamar
PR Johnnie Lang Jr.
2nd Team
DE Joe Ozougwu
P Ryan Hanson
3rd Team
WR Te’Vailance Hunt
K Blake Grupe
Honorable Mention
WR Dahu Green
LT Andre Harris Jr.
CB Leon Jones
S Elery Alexander
