11 Red Wolves selected to 2021 PFF All-Sun Belt Team

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Pro Football Focus has Arkansas State in the spotlight. They selected 11 Red Wolves to their 2021 PFF All-Sun Belt Team.

Kivon Bennett, Alan Lamar, & Johnnie Lang are on the 1st Team. Lamar leads the nation with 1,333 kick return yards and 2 scores. Lang led the conference in 124 punt return yards and a TD.

Red Wolves on 2021 PFF All-Sun Belt Team

1st Team

DE Kivon Bennett

KR Alan Lamar

PR Johnnie Lang Jr.

2nd Team

DE Joe Ozougwu

P Ryan Hanson

3rd Team

WR Te’Vailance Hunt

K Blake Grupe

Honorable Mention

WR Dahu Green

LT Andre Harris Jr.

CB Leon Jones

S Elery Alexander

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.