16-point deer harvested in Mo. turns out to be doe
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONROE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One Missouri hunter got quite a surprise this hunting season.
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Facebook page, Samuel Perotti shot a 16-point deer on his property and was surprised to learn it was actually a doe.
The deer was harvested during firearms deer season in Monroe County.
