16-point deer harvested in Mo. turns out to be doe

MONROE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One Missouri hunter got quite a surprise this hunting season.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Facebook page, Samuel Perotti shot a 16-point deer on his property and was surprised to learn it was actually a doe.

The deer was harvested during firearms deer season in Monroe County.

ANTLERED DOE: Monroe County Agent Jessica Filla received a call over firearms deer season about an antlered doe... Posted by Missouri Dept. of Conservation on Tuesday, November 30, 2021

