16-point deer harvested in Mo. turns out to be doe

Samuel Perotti shot this antlered doe on his property in Monroe County, Mo.
Samuel Perotti shot this antlered doe on his property in Monroe County, Mo.(Missouri Dept. of Conservation/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONROE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One Missouri hunter got quite a surprise this hunting season.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Facebook page, Samuel Perotti shot a 16-point deer on his property and was surprised to learn it was actually a doe.

The deer was harvested during firearms deer season in Monroe County.

ANTLERED DOE: Monroe County Agent Jessica Filla received a call over firearms deer season about an antlered doe...

Posted by Missouri Dept. of Conservation on Tuesday, November 30, 2021

You can send us your photos from deer season below.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

