Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

2 arrested in connection with recent shooting

Jonesboro police have arrested two people suspected in a shooting earlier this month.
Jonesboro police have arrested two people suspected in a shooting earlier this month.(Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police have arrested two people suspected in a shooting earlier this month.

On Tuesday, Nov. 30, officers arrested 18-year-old Gavin Harris of Jonesboro and an unidentified juvenile for their role in a shooting Sunday, Nov. 21, in the 4000-block of Griggs Road.

When officers arrived they found multiple shell casings and a home that had been shot up. However, no one was hurt.

According to online jail records, Harris is being held at the Craighead County Detention Center on suspicion of a terroristic act and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Sally Smith, the Jonesboro Police Department’s public information specialist, did not say what charges the juvenile faced.

“The juvenile’s information will not be released,” she said in an email to Region 8 News.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is being held on a $1 million bond after Jonesboro police say he shot his father in the...
Man accused of shooting father in the head
A judge sentenced former Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday to 10 years in prison after he...
Former county clerk sentenced to prison for theft
Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of a man found dead Sunday in a ditch.
Body discovered in ditch, ASP investigating
A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states
A judge found probable cause Monday to arrest a man for sexual assault after police say he...
Man accused of sexually assaulting girl

Latest News

Silver Alert inactivated for missing Wynne man
7-day rolling average of COVID percent positive testing in Arkansas as of 11/30/21
REPLAY: Gov. Hutchinson’s weekly COVID-19 briefing on 11/30
More than 700 people who have written hot checks in Craighead County will get one day to pay up...
Prosecutor offering amnesty for hot check writers
7-day rolling average of COVID percent positive testing in Arkansas as of 11/30/21
FULL BRIEFING 11/30/21: Gov. Hutchinson and state officials weekly media briefing for Arkansas