2 arrested in connection with recent shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police have arrested two people suspected in a shooting earlier this month.

On Tuesday, Nov. 30, officers arrested 18-year-old Gavin Harris of Jonesboro and an unidentified juvenile for their role in a shooting Sunday, Nov. 21, in the 4000-block of Griggs Road.

When officers arrived they found multiple shell casings and a home that had been shot up. However, no one was hurt.

According to online jail records, Harris is being held at the Craighead County Detention Center on suspicion of a terroristic act and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Sally Smith, the Jonesboro Police Department’s public information specialist, did not say what charges the juvenile faced.

“The juvenile’s information will not be released,” she said in an email to Region 8 News.

