Arkansas men’s basketball climbs into top 10 of AP, Coaches polls

After a 6-0 start, the Hogs have climbed to the top 10 in the AP and Coaches Polls
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Thanks to a 6-0 start and a championship at the Hall of Fame Classic last week, Arkansas returned to top 10 in both the USA Today/Ferris Mowers Coaches poll (#9) and the Associated Press poll (#10).

The Razorbacks were ranked among the top 10 in both polls at the conclusion of the 2020-21 season before being ranked among the nation’s top 16 in the previous polls this season.

Arkansas will play the second of its current four-game homestand on Wednesday (Dec 1) versus Central Arkansas. Game time is set for 7 pm (CT). The last time Arkansas hosted a game as the #10 team in the nation by Associated Press was Feb. 18, 1995, versus Ole Miss.

