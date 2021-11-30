Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas WR Treylon Burks named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks (16) makes a catch in front of Missouri defensive back DJ...
Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks (16) makes a catch in front of Missouri defensive back DJ Jackson (36) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark.((AP Photo/Michael Woods))
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

For the second time this season, Arkansas junior wide receiver Treylon Burks has been named SEC Offensive Player of the Week. The Warren, Ark. product hauled in seven receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown in the Razorbacks’ 34-17 win over Missouri last weekend.

Burks connected with Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson for a 52-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter for his 11th receiving touchdown of the season, tied for the second-most in a single season in school history. He eclipsed the 100-yard receiving mark in a game for the sixth time this season, setting a program record.

The wideout eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving mark in a season during the game against the Tigers and ranks third in the school’s record book with 1,104 yards this year. His 2,399 career receiving yards are the sixth-most in school history.

Burks claimed his first SEC Offensive Player of the Week award this season by making six catches for 167 yards and a touchdown in Arkansas’ 20-10 win over then-No. 7 Texas A&M on Sept. 25.

The Razorbacks finished the regular season in third place of the SEC West Division standings with an 8-4 (4-4 SEC) record. Ranked No. 23 in the AP Poll’s final regular season release, Arkansas recorded its most wins in a regular season since 2011 and awaits a bowl assignment.

For ticket information call the Razorback Ticket Center at 479.575.5151 or click here.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is being held on a $1 million bond after Jonesboro police say he shot his father in the...
Man accused of shooting father in the head
A judge sentenced former Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday to 10 years in prison after he...
Former county clerk sentenced to prison for theft
Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of a man found dead Sunday in a ditch.
Body discovered in ditch, ASP investigating
A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states
A judge found probable cause Monday to arrest a man for sexual assault after police say he...
Man accused of sexually assaulting girl

Latest News

Alan Lamar returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown Saturday at South Alabama.
11 Red Wolves selected to 2021 PFF All-Sun Belt Team
Marion alum earned A-State starting spot at LB
More Red Wolves entering transfer portal after conclusion of 2021 football season
Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic (41) break away from Seattle Seahawks...
A-State alum J.D. McKissic has 2 TD, Washington beats Seahawks
After a 6-0 start, the Hogs have climbed to the top 10 in the AP and Coaches Polls
Arkansas men’s basketball climbs into top 10 of AP, Coaches polls