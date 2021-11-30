Community leader encourages addressing gun violence

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After a Jonesboro teen passed away over the weekend from one of the shootings that occurred over the past week, a community leader is encouraging people to address gun violence.

Craighead County NAACP Chapter President Emma Agnew said the resolving the issue starts within the community.

“I don’t think this is something we need to expect the police to handle and make decisions on and try to resolve,” Agnew said.

Agnew mentioned Devontae Wesson losing his life to gun violence was “generally unnecessary, unwarranted, could have been prevented” had a gun not been in the wrong hands.

“Two people’s lives-- not to mention the families of both-- who have been destroyed as a result,” she said.

She believes the way to start addressing gun violence is to take a closer look at gun laws and find ways to regulate the purchasing and possession of guns without having to abolish them completely.

Agnew added the community must also pay attention to the youth by teaching them how to control their emotions and not resort to violence when there is conflict among each other.

She said who is interested in gathering people to discuss gun violence in the community has to take it seriously and “be willing to actually work.”

