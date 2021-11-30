Energy Alert
Faith brings man through battle with COVID-19

By Karesse Clemons
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Chuck Kenney has defied all odds during his battle with COVID.

Over the last year, Chuck struggled to stay alive and is still living with the effects of COVID.

From what he thought was the flu, after several negative rapid tests, he finally had one that came back positive.

That was just the beginning of Chuck’s health battle.

Chuck was placed on a ventilator and was one temperature from death at 105 degrees during this time.

One of the most profound moments of Chuck’s experience was his dreams and, most vividly, one where he and Satan were in a battle.

Chuck says that this was a moment in which he believed Satan wanted him to give up.

Debbie, Chuck’s wife, dealt with her challenges, including a long drive each day to see her husband at the hospital.

“I don’t think without faith I would have made it. There were a many of times I came home and cried and prayed and threw little fits because I wanted God to move and he wasn’t moving fast enough for me,” Debbie said.

Even after Chuck’s battle, he still has long-term effects of the virus. Everyday tasks are not easy to do such as brushing his teeth and even showering.

Through these challenges, Chuck has remained thankful and faithful. “I am a miracle,” Chuck said.

