Jonesboro mother speaks out on gun violence

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro woman received a phone call no mother wanted to receive.

The call notified her that her son was shot.

Funny, caring, and lovable is how Shaquitta Wesson described her son, Devonte Wesson.

Devonte was a Nettleton High School graduate. He played basketball and football all through his childhood.

Wesson said Devonte had one feature that made him stand out.

“He had a smile that was addictive. I am going to miss his smile the most,” she said.

Now, memories are all that is left for Wesson.

“He was like mama I am going to be right back. I was like okay. Normally when he says, I’m going to be right back, he comes right back. This time he didn’t come back,” she said, replaying Monday.

According to a police report, the shooting happened near Countryview Circle around 3 p.m.

In a recent, press conference city leaders attributed many of the recent shootings to gangs and organized crime.

Wesson said this was not the case with her son.

“He is just an innocent kid. Wrong place, wrong time,” she said.

City leaders believe about 1,000 youth between 13 and 20 are involved in gangs.

She said the number of kids and teens with guns should be addressed.

“Put the guns down, like why do you need a gun?” said Wesson.

She said getting the guns out of the reach of so many young people will help with the gun violence happening in the city and prevent another mother from going through what she is dealing with now.

Wesson also said that the investigators are working to find out who shot her son.

She just wants whoever killed her son to turn themself into the police.

