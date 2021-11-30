Energy Alert
KAIT Athletes of the Month (November 2021)

Fans can nominate and vote for the KAIT Athletes of the Month. It showcases boys and girls...
Fans can nominate and vote for the KAIT Athletes of the Month. It showcases boys and girls athletes in high school sports(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The votes are in and it’s time to announce the KAIT Athletes of the Month. You nominated 57 different athletes on kait8.com, you cast over 4,300 votes on our website.

Boys Athlete of the Month: Jamison Davault (Paragould football & basketball)

The November Boys Athlete of the Month is Jamison Davault. He’s a multisport standout for the Rams. In the fall you can see him at wide receiver, in the winter you can see him at guard.

Girls Athlete of the Month: Berkli Benefield (Paragould volleyball)

Paragould swept the vote on kait8.com. The November Girls Athlete of the Month is Berkli Benefield. She shined in volleyball for the Lady Rams. Benefield earned All-Conference honors this past season. Paragould won 16 games and reached the 5A State Quarterfinals.

You can nominate and vote for the December Athletes of the Month. Head to https://www.kait8.com/page/athletes-of-the-month-contest/

The ballot closes on December 30th.

