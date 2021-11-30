Library board continues search for library director

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library board put the finishing touches on the job posting for a new library director.

Only a hand full of residents joined in for Monday’s meeting.

The main change was an increase in the salary range.

The board agreed to increase the starting salary from $70,000 to $80,000.

We spoke with a resident about the qualities they are looking for in a new director.

“I’m hoping we have someone who is a strong advocate for freedom of speech, freedom of information, who will be transparent, and who will serve the community as best they can,” said Steven Summers.

Summers said replacing the current director will be difficult, but he is hopeful.

The board also clarified a few terms in the job description.

Members of the board agreed where the applicant information would go and when they would review each applicant.

The board plans to post the job position soon.

