Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man accused of firing gun at Atlanta airport turns self in

In this undated booking photo provided by the Atlanta Police Department is suspect Kenny Wells....
In this undated booking photo provided by the Atlanta Police Department is suspect Kenny Wells. Authorities say a passenger awaiting a bag search at the Atlanta airport's main security checkpoint reached into the bag and grabbed a firearm, and it went off, causing chaos among travelers and prompting a temporary FAA ground stop on flights Saturday afternoon, Nov. 20, 2021, officials said. Police said later Saturday evening that they had identified the passenger as a 42-year-old convicted felon, Wells, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.(Atlanta Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Police say a man accused of accidentally firing a gun in his bag at the Atlanta airport has turned himself in.

Police say 42-year-old Kenny Wells was waiting at a security checkpoint Nov. 20 when his bag was pulled aside for a secondary check.

Police say he lunged into his bag and grabbed a gun, causing it to fire.

Wells then fled with the gun, which was later found in an airport trashcan.

Police said Tuesday that Wells had turned himself in to the Clayton County jail.

The discharge of the gun caused temporary chaos and prompted a temporary ground stop on flights.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is being held on a $1 million bond after Jonesboro police say he shot his father in the...
Man accused of shooting father in the head
A judge sentenced former Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday to 10 years in prison after he...
Former county clerk sentenced to prison for theft
Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of a man found dead Sunday in a ditch.
Body discovered in ditch, ASP investigating
A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states
A judge found probable cause Monday to arrest a man for sexual assault after police say he...
Man accused of sexually assaulting girl

Latest News

FILE - In this May 20, 2016 file photo, actor and singer Jussie Smollett attends the "Empire"...
Detective: Brothers recounted how Jussie Smollett staged hoax
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 6 at Michigan school
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pauses while speaking during a media briefing at the...
Pentagon chief says Guard who refuse vaccine cannot train
More than 700 people who have written hot checks in Craighead County will get one day to pay up...
Prosecutor offering amnesty for hot check writers